Clipper Logistics’ (CLG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON CLG opened at GBX 709 ($9.40) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 714.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 774.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £725.41 million and a PE ratio of 34.16. Clipper Logistics has a 1 year low of GBX 506 ($6.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($12.07).

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

