CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $231.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

