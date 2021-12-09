Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

