Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,658 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average is $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.