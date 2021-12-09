Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,110 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $1,742.20. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,719.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

