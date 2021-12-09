Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

BA traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.51. 37,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,395,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

