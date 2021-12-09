Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 27.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $67.16 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

