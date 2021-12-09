Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 158,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

