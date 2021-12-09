Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $114,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

