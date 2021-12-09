Comparing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.50 $1.56 billion N/A N/A Airbus $57.01 billion 1.68 -$1.29 billion $1.60 19.04

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus.

Risk and Volatility

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 1 6 7 0 2.43

Airbus has a consensus target price of $32.32, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Airbus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Airbus 7.64% 53.58% 3.88%

Summary

Airbus beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

