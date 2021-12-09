Comparing First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First National and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00

First National presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.45%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04% Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04%

Volatility & Risk

First National has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million 3.52 $8.86 million $2.22 10.47 Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 10.11 $59.54 million $3.73 23.44

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats First National on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

