CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €70.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($79.21) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.79 ($90.77).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.00 ($75.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.08. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.40 ($66.74) and a 52-week high of €85.35 ($95.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.70.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.