Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,683. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

