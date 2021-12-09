Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 6,407,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,471,172 shares of company stock worth $122,943,049.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

