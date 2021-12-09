Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Conn’s has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Conn’s by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.