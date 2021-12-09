ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

COP opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

