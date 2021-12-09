Contrasting 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) & Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and 4D pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -17.75% -17.25% 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and 4D pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 37.34 -$9.65 million ($0.13) -5.92 4D pharma $690,000.00 166.95 -$30.50 million ($0.37) -18.95

Cocrystal Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than 4D pharma. 4D pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cocrystal Pharma and 4D pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cocrystal Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 484.34%. 4D pharma has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 434.95%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than 4D pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of 4D pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats 4D pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.