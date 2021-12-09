Contrasting Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpine 4 and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.95%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -164.28% -28.08% -23.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine 4 and Rekor Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems $9.23 million 33.35 -$14.18 million N/A N/A

Alpine 4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

