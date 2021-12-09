Contrasting HireQuest (HQI) and Its Competitors

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HireQuest to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HireQuest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 220 792 1003 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 12.58%. Given HireQuest’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 25.13 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.34

HireQuest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31% HireQuest Competitors 6.16% -4.69% 7.02%

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HireQuest pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 34.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

