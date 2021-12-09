Contrasting Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) and The Competition

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 25.90 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.04

Vidler Water Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vidler Water Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

