Cornichon Price Reaches $0.0953 on Exchanges (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $4,026.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,033,457 coins and its circulating supply is 15,791,609 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.