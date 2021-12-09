Cortex Hits Market Capitalization of $74.97 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Cortex has a total market cap of $74.97 million and $35.51 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00216971 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,485,350 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

