CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $196,080.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $195.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $200.71.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.