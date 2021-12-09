Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

