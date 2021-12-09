Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,600 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

