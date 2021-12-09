Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

