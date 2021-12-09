Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $28.50. Couchbase shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1,907 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

