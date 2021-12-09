Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.96. 844,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

