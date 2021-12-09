Covalent (CQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.02 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $5.02 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.21 or 0.08504682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.78 or 0.99805376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

