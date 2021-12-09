Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cowen were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cowen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cowen by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,706 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

COWN opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

