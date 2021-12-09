Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.35) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.56) target price on Orange in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.15) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.27 ($13.78).

EPA:ORA opened at €9.28 ($10.42) on Monday. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($17.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.69.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

