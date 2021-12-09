Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($106.74) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

HFG opened at €76.36 ($85.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is €82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

