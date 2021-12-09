Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 20 Price Target for Clariant (AEX:CLN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 21.80 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Clariant has a 12 month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12 month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

