CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 452,149 shares.The stock last traded at $51.19 and had previously closed at $50.40.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in CRH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in CRH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in CRH by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

