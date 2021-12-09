Critical Survey: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) vs. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This table compares Cortexyme and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.94) -4.79 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.79

Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -57.74% -51.79% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.22% -126.49%

Risk and Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 1 3 0 2.17 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 486.51%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.