Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

COIHY opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

