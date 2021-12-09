Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 133.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

