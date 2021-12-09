Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

