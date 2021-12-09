Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

