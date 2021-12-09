Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $225.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

