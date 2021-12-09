Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.14.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.