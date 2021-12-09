Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $251.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.57.

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.64 and a 200 day moving average of $236.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

