CumRocket Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. CumRocket has a market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $334,092.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CumRocket has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.89 or 0.08629388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.86 or 0.99937236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002863 BTC.

CumRocket Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

