Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.40

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 17253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.