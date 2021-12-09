Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $1,165,600.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

