CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.93 billion.CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.75.

CVS Health stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.31. 14,066,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

