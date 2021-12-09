CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CBAY opened at $3.58 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

