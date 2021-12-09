D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

COP stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

