D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $363,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

