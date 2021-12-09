D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,585 shares of company stock worth $1,089,765 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

